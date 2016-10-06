Cons are crowned second-tier champions

Rothwell Cons A secured the Market Harborough Darts League B Division title with a 16-11 win against Desborough Cons B.

The champions found themselves 6-3 up following the pairs but Desborough hit back with singles victories for Mick Coe and Lauren Ward.

Rothwell won the next three singles through Nick Beale, Mark Turner (180) and Chris Fox to secure the win although Kev Franks gained further consolation for Desborough.

The other match in the B league saw Old Works B defeat their A side 14-13 to consolidate second position.

The Red Cow derby between the A and B Sides produced a see-saw battle that went right down to the last match resulting in a 14-13 win for Cow B.

The As went 5-4 up after the pairs but Chris Cooper won 3-0 to put the Bs 7-5 up.

Lee Keating reduced the arrears but captain Shane Kennedy put the Bs back in the ascendancy defeating his opposite number Mick Masters 3-0.

Gary Freestone and Mick Marlow then levelled the match at 12-12 and it came down to Dave Simmonds against the in-form Ant Brooks with Brooks the victor 2-1.

In the battle for the runners-up spot in the A league The Shoulder of Mutton entertained Desborough Cons A who boasted PDC world ranked 76 James Richardson in their line-up.

The pairs were nip and tuck with Desborough edging it 5-4.

Dave Bromley then faced Steve Line and despite a 167 finish in the first leg went down 2-1.

George Burnage further extended Desborough’s advantage before The Shoulder’s Mick Ward beat Tommy Fox 2-1.

Richardson (two 180s) then entered the fray beating Tom Cooper 3-0.

Lee Whitehill (eight ton-plus) then beat Steve Mullins 2-1 but the leg gained by Mullins was enough to secure the win.

Champions-elect Nags D beat Nags B 19-8.

They were 7-2 up after the pairs with singles wins for Dave Claffey, Tony Scotchbrook, Andy Shillcock and Sean Kelly helping them on their way after that.