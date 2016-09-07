Clubs open the doors as part of HockeyFest

Two ‘HockeyFest’ events will be taking place in the area this weekend.

The ‘HockeyFest’ campaign has been organised by Great Britain Hockey, the sport’s official National Governing Body, in association with Notts Sport and over 250 clubs across the UK have signed up to take part.

Market Harborough Hockey Club will be holding their event on Saturday, September 10 between 2.30pm and 5pm at Welland Park Academy.

New players of all ages are welcome to attend and there will be mini matches, competitions, a barbecue and a bar.

A day later (Sunday, September 11), Welford Mixed Hockey Club will be holding their event at Lutterworth College between 10am and midday.

‘Hockey Fest’ is expected to be a major success this year following the gold medal success of the Team GB women’s team at the Olympics in Rio.

Rich Beer, director of development at England Hockey, said: “After this summer’s magnificent sporting success, many people are keen to try a new sport and want to have fun while staying fit and active.

“Hockey Fest gives families the ideal opportunity to visit their local hockey club and see what it has to offer all ages and abilities.

“Over the last four years, we’ve seen a very encouraging uplift in grassroots participation and building on this success, we’ll be getting the new season off to a flying start by welcoming even more people to the hockey community.

“Hailed by many clubs as a ‘social festival’ that brings together like-minded people, Hockey Fest is a terrific way for new members, both old and young and from all different backgrounds, to get involved on their terms, be it playing, coaching or volunteering – there are

so many opportunities on offer.”