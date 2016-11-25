Bott and Neal take top awards

Derek Bott and Jayne Neal have been named as Cold Ashby’s golfers of the year.

Performances throughout the season count towards the top trophies and they picked up their awards at the presentation night.

Jack Hall was runner-up in the men’s leaderboard, Isobel Robertson in the ladies.

Bott also won the Midas Trophy alongside Daniel Payne and was runner-up in the Foundation Cup.

Neal won the club’s Scratch Cup this season while Fraser Carnihan was the men’s Scratch Cup winner.

But a host of different trophies for all sections of club competitions were also presented and announced.

A cheque totalling £6,620 was handed to Caroline Skinner for the Ronald McDonald House Charities by captains Younus Nabi and Pamela Kerr as a result of fundraising events during the season.

This is a charity supporting families with children in hospital.

Lutterworth hosted the latest County Golf Alliance tournament.

Despite tough conditions –a high wind swept the course all day – professionals and amateurs alike displayed a high standard.

Matthew Cort, the County’s leading professional, amassed a total of 38 points to win the individual award.

Glen Gorse head professional Richard Reedwas runner-up with Matt Ulyett third.

Overwall winners of the betterball Stableford were Simon Glover and John Hollis with 45 points from two pairs on 44.

Reed and Glen Gorse amateur Max Carrutherswon the pro/am section with 42.

A better-ball competition at Kibworth was won by Callum Jarman and John Farndon after a tie on 46 points

with Rich Walker and Roger Elliott.

Allan Edwards and Dave Marshallwere third on 45.

Two medals at Lutterworth saw low scoring not least from Bradley Ford-Kalym (11) whose net 62 saw him the winner by four from Nigel Sowerby (25).

James Howes (11), on net 69, led Division One, Chris Dewhirst (15), also with net 69, won Division Two, and

the scratch winner was

Joseph Hack with his 72.

Philip Meakin (22) hit a net 66 to win the other medal from Bob Allsopp (15, net 68) and Chris Noah (6, net 69) .

Adam Cheney (14) topped Division One with net 70, Samuel Huggett (28) scored net 69 to take Division Two and Mick Howkins was round in 76 for the low scratch.