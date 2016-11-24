Big stage is the perfect platform for Reuben

Market Harborough boxer Reuben Arrowsmith takes the next step in his career this weekend – and it is one that takes him on to the biggest stage so far.

The 20-year-old super welterweight takes on Ivica Gogosevic at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff hoping to make it eight wins out of eight in his fledgling professional career.

And it is not only another tough test for Arrowsmith but it will be the first time he has fought on live television as BoxNation are covering the event.

Far from being fazed, though, he insists he will relish the opportunity.

“From an early age I’ve been on big stages all around the world so it is nothing new,” said Arrowsmith who is sponsored by Gym11, Harborough Tool Hire, SJ Watts Storage & Removals, Baileys Skip Hire and Jordan Functional Fitness Specialists.

“This fight is where I want to be. I’m an entertainer – I loved a big crowd.

“I like to think I’m a fan-pleaser so this is what I want.

“It’s one of the biggest shows of the year and I’m privileged to be on it.

“It will be good to let everyone have a look at me and it is a great chance for me to show more people what Reuben Arrowsmith can do and what I’m all about.”

Arrowsmith is also confident he is in the best shape possible for the fight – one he sees as a stepping stone to bigger occasions next year.

He added: “I’ve had an eight to nine week camp and done tonnes and tonnes of sparring.

“Each camp I train harder and try to go to the next level.

“Each fight is a step up and this guy will be a worthy opponent .

“He has boxed some decent names and will be a decent test.

“I’m learning a great deal all the time and, hopefully, in 2017 I might be able to some titles around the waist.

“That is certainly what I’m planning for.”

BoxNation can be viewed on Sky (437/490 HD), Virgin 546, Talk Talk 415, Freeview 255, and online using the broadcaster’s dedicated streaming service.