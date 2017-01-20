Belt challenge a big step in Arrowsmith’s career

Market Harborough super-welterweight Reuben Arrowsmith faces the toughest fight of his promising ring career next month.

Hatton Promotions have announced the 20-year-old from Greenacres will meet Ryan Toms for the British Challenge Belt in Stoke on Saturday, February 18.

The fight gives Arrowsmith the chance to win the first belt of his professional career – and jump up the rankings.

‘Boxing News’ ranked Toms at 21 in their latest listings, eight places above Arrowsmith.

The 35-year-old southpaw is a former Southern Area champion from Northolt in Middlesex and according to Arrowsmith he’s “big, game and gives everyone a tough fight.

“I was looking to step up this year – and this fight is definitely a step up.”

Toms had an upset win last year over unbeaten Lloyd Ellett and last time out, he only lost by a point to Tamuka Mucha, who’s on the brink of a shot at the British welterweight championship.

Arrowsmith said: “He can definitely cause me problems. This isn’t the sort of fight where I just have to get fit and turn up to win. He’s no journeyman, it’s a good test.

“He’s tough and I’m expecting to go eight rounds, but if I perform well, I win well. I want to put on a masterclass. It will make a big statement if I outclass him.”

Arrowsmith has made big strides under coach Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton since turning professional in October, 2015.

He’s won all eight fights and should he beat Toms, there’s a chance he will go on to challenge for further honours.

The vacant Midlands Area belt is up for grabs in Walsall on March 4 when Nottingham banger Curtis Valentine and unbeaten Adam Harper square up.

That looks a 50-50 fight – Valentine has a puncher’s chance early, Harper has a good engine – and Arrowsmith could well meet the winner.

The show in Stoke also features Central Area heavyweight champion Nathan Gorman tuning up for a shot at English honours and tickets are available from 07740 357672.