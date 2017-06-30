Barnett gets a spot on the podium once again with silver in Andorra

Stalwart Welland Valley CC veteran Vic Barnett finished in the medals again at the World Masters Mountain Bike Championships in Andorra.

The defending champion in the over-70 category, Barnett knew he faced a stiff challenge from his close friend and long-standing rival, Frenchman Christian Jupillat who, winner of the

age 65-69 title last year, had come out on top when the

pair last clashed at the Masters Games in New Zealand in

May, and so it proved.

The 4.5-km course, high in the mountain region of Vallnord-Pal Arinsal, featured steep ascents, rocky descents and fast, gravelly burms, and although making up time on the technical sections, Barnett conceded too much ground on the climbs as Jupillat powered his way to the gold medal.

Barnett had a trouble-free ride to take silver by a wide margin over bronze medallist, Spain’s Miguel Paera Butjosa.

Hosts Rockingham Forest Wheelers claimed the top two individual places, but it wasn’t enough to deny Welland Valley CC aggregate victory as the visitors retained the bragging rights in their annual inter-club 25-mile time trial.

Paul Beattie (1L00.04)

and Nathan Joyce (1:01.22) – the latter on a road bike – were fastest on a warm

and sticky evening, but the home side had to go down to Paul Furnell (1:08.05) in ninth place to add to their points tally as Welland Valley, led by Matt Plews (1:03.2) in third place, packed well to secure a 31-21 win on points awarded to the top ten finishers.

Rivalry was all very amicable, and the evening was rounded off with a barbecue.

Other times: Matt Crabtree 1:03.24, Peter Bentley 1:04.00, Lawrence Cox 1:04.40, Pete Bradshaw 1:07.02. Bill Barrie 1:07.38, Dan High (all WVCC) 1:08.22, David McDade (RFW) 1:08.55, Linda Hubbard 1:08.56, David Sweetman (both WVCC) 1:10.02, Steve Wickham 1:10.03, Chris Fowler (both RFW) 1:10.06, Steven Welch (WVCC) 1:10.29, Michael Church 1:11.36, Peter Rowbotham 1:13.57, Will Gell (all RFW) 1:15.08, John Ridgway 1:21.47, Stewart Holland 1:22.48, Andrew Weatherby (all WVCC) 1:25.02. Guests: Matt Gell 1:11.53, Tom Wright 1:12.45, Nigel Tomlinson 1:12.54, Lucy Gell (all Numplumz Mountainbikers) 1:20.09, Will Daly 1:25.08, Mike Daly (both C&D Cycles) 1:27.02.

Marston Lodge was the venue for round eight of the Friday Night Summer Series, with almost 100 competitors taking to the course.

There was a strong turn out for Welland Valley with Dom Switzer and Will Perkins making their first starts of the season.

Matt Barratt (Renvale RT) enjoyed a trouble-free ride to victory in the over-40 veterans where Neil Doherty (Welland Valley CC) battled to fifth place. Roy Chamberlin (Corley Cycles) was never headed once he hit the front of the over-50s field.

Finn Mansfield (MI Racing Academy) took the honours in the youth race with a two-minute margin over second-placed Louis Jakobson (WVCC).