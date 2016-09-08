Barnett bags yet another world title with a victory in Italy

Age continues to prove no barrier for Vic Barnett, who successfully defended his over-70s World Masters mountain bike title with a commanding ride in Italy.

The Welland Valley CC veteran travelled to Val Di Sol in great shape after a quieter than normal summer aimed at bringing him to the UCI championships in top form, and it paid off as he came home more than three minutes clear of his closest rival after an hour of racing on a 4.5-km course featuring a steep opening climb followed by some severe rocky descents before plummeting into the start and finish area.

A focused Barnett made a strong start to the combined 65-69 years and 70-plus race and led the pack up the opening climb in a bid to gain as much time as he could, allowing him to concentrate and relax on the tricky descents, and by the end of the first lap he was already a minute clear of the second-placed rider in his age group with an advantage which continued to grow.

Barnett returned in time to dominate his age-group in Sunday’s opening round of the West Midlands Cyclo-Cross League at Pype Hayes Park, in Birmingham, and start his build-up to a double world title attempt in December at the masters cyclo-cross championship in Belgium.

Welland Valley’s youngsters achieved two podium finishes in Birmingham, Faye Garner and Flori Switzer taking

third in, respectively, the under-12 and under-8 girls races.

Mark Traynor clocked a personal best 23.59 in the PSUK ‘10’ near Kempston, Bedfordshire.