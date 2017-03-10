Anderson chosen to lead Leicestershire

Martin Anderson has become the first Market Harborough member to be named County Golf Union captain.

Anderson, a county first-team regular for over 10 years – was County champion at Kirby Muxloe in 2015 and has won a number of other county and Midland GU titles.

Before moving to Market Harborough, he was a member of Kibworth for several years.

Anderson has led two County squad sessions already this season with more planned as the teams prepare for another busy campaign.

Last year they were highly successful. They won the Eastern Counties Foursomes championship at Seacroft in the spring and at Market Harborough in the autumn they won their final Division One Anglian League clash to claim that title too.

Anderson, who takes over from Oliver Willson, said:

“Oli did a great job, but now we are fully focused and determined to continue our great progress and to achieve more targets.

“Obviously, we are keen to retain both our 2016 titles and aim to add Midland six-man team success to them and go through to the English Final at the end of the season.

“It will be a tough task, but we are all extremely enthusiastic.

“Our first squad sessions went very well and we have emerging younger golfers aiming to come into the squad to join those golfers who represented us so strongly last season.”

James Billingham has been named a vice-captain with the second-team led John Fairbrother with Luke Burrows as his deputy.

There is also a new County president.

Kevin Whitfield-Green (Stapleford Park) took over from Graham Webb (Kirby Muxloe) at the annual meeting which took place at Webb’s home club.

Whitfield-Green is a former County first and second-team player and captain, who came to Leicestershire in 1987 from Northumberland.

He is also the CGU match secretary.

Steve Winder and Sue Palmer (46 points) won the first

mixed social competition of the season at Market Harborough.

Helen Perry, Angela Allington and Sally Lax (net 42) won the ladies Pancake Day competition when Myra Burrows, Sue Veevers, Jane Burley and Shirley Percival were runners-up.

Julian Harris (Glen Gorse) and Mark Frankham (Hinckley) scored 46 points to win the County Golf Alliance Rutland County day-out Stableford competition from three pairs tied on 42.

Glen Gorse members took the top-three spots in a seniors winter open tournament at Kilworth Springs.

Keith Dobney (44) was first followed by Peter Hubbard and Dave Pretty after a five-way tie on 39.