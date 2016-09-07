A double celebration for Welland Valley

Welland Valley Triathlon Club had a double celebration last weekend.

They won the Tri County Club Cup – for triathlon clubs in Leicestershire/Rutland, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire – at the Archway House Harborough Sprint Triathlon and the triumph coincided with their fifth anniversary.

WVTri Club’s chairman Dan Stevens said: “It has been amazing over the five years with our membership now standing at over 80 members.

“Our investment into our excellent BTF qualified coaching team has seen some truly brilliant results at local, national and international level.

“I am extremely proud of what the club has achieved.”

WVTri had a strong presence at the TriCounty with team of 30.

The sprint distance event consisted of a 400m swim in Harborough pool, a 23km bike leg through Great Oxendon and Braybrooke, and a final 5km run through the southern estates.

Mark Gray was first home for the club, finishing third overall in a blistering speed of 1:06:06 (1st in age group), closely followed by Alastair Wyldes (1:11:13) and Ben Smith 1:12:11.

Gemma Royles was first female overall, finishing in a magnificent time of 1:12:21 while Emma Bush did it in 1:19:00 to be first in her age group.

Competing in the water was WVTri’s intrepid Nick Lindley.

He took part in the Windermere One Way #WOW endurance swimming event which saw 130 swimmers braving the choppy, cold waters as they swam the entire length of Lake Windermere.

Lindley completed this epic 10-mile swimming challenge in a time of nine hours and eight minutes.

Taking part in a new open water swimming event were Donna Argo, Christine Barrett, Kate Southorn, Jonathan and Jacqueline Greaves, Charlotte Chattaway, Darren Thoirs and Paula Sherratt.

They all enjoyed the Night Swim at Rutland Water, where the swimmers set off into the dark and murky waters at 8pm with neon hats and glow sticks.