Lessons need to be learned from Belgrave mishap

Things are progressing well at Market Harborough – despite a sobering defeat last weekend.

That is the view of director of rugby Steve Hanna who believes things are moving in the right direction at the club, even though they werebeaten 31-0 by Belgrave on Saturday.

With a new coaching team in place – and a few key players missing through injury – it was probably always going to take a while for things to settle down at Northampton Road.

And, as long the players can take the lessons on board from the heavy loss at Belgrave, Hanna is sure things will come good.

“There are no alarm bells ringing, that’s for sure,” Hanna said. “We’re still very positive that we’re moving in the right direction – not that Saturday was in the plan!

“We have to chalk it off. We know where we went wrong and we’ll be working on that in training this week.

“The players will be made aware of what needs to be done and we’ll try to put things right this weekend.

“Belgrave did a job on us.

“They starved us of possession and controlled things up front.

“We had a few changes in the pack – which isn’t an excuse – but it does take a while for guys to gel.

“Things were better in the second half but, by then, Belgrave’s job was done and there was too much for us to make up.

“The defeat in itself isn’t a bad thing – failing to learn from it is.”

“Training numbers are still really good and the lads are eager to impress the new coaches.

“We’ve now had a chance to see all the senior squad and we’ve been sharing the responsibilities of watching the first and second teams.

“We know where we are and all that information is being fed back to the players.”