Last-gasp heartbreak against league leaders

Market Harborough could not quite bounce back to winning ways but did give league leaders Luton a scare in Midlands Two East (South).

After the disappointment of the previous week Harborough needed to put things right and the return of skipper George Lee had the desired effect.

They put in a huge performance that looked to have delivered the win they deserved.

However, a penalty try on the last play of the game enabled Luton to snatch the win 30-29.

Harborough conceded far too many penalties early on and Luton were 7-0 up before too long.

The recovery was led by scrum-half Adam Blatchly who linked with Shaun Morris to send Caolann Fitzpatrick in for a try wide out.

Timmy Waterfield was putting in an outstanding defensive shift and it was not long before they were ahead as Ethan Godefroy gave Stefan Ziemelis the chance to under the posts.

With Harry Durham converting Harborough found themselves 12-7 in front on the half hour.

A Luton penalty reduced the deficit but Harborough were going well and Josh Haynes carved his way through the Luton defence before offloading to Ed Parker who raced in to touch down in the corner.

Durham converted from wide out and, after Luton kicked another penalty, they turned around 19-13 up at half-time.

The cracks were showing though as Callum Blair had left the field injured soon followed by Parker.

Blatchly was also patched up and others were clearly struggling.

Having shuffled things around they then lost talisman Morris with what looked like a serious shoulder injury.

Luton reduce the deficit to 19-16 with a penalty but still Harborough struck back.

Good work from Blatchly and Durham enabled Waterfield to storm upfield.

When he was caught five metres out, Fergus Clarke was on hand running a superb line to touch down under the posts.

With Durham’s conversion put Harborough 26-16 up.

But the injuries were hurting them and Luton touched down out wide to get back into it.

Durham landed a penalty that, with five minutes remaining, put Harborough six points to the good.

However, Luton came back strongly.

The defence was outstanding until, with time almost up, they conceded a penalty five metres out.

Luton opted for the scrum on the final play of the match and, after another penalty Harborough, were adjudged to have deiberately wheeled the scrum and the referee awarded a penalty try.

With the conversion it gave Luton victory by a single point.

It was hard for the players who were understandably deflated but it was the best performance of their season and it should have seen them beat the league leaders.