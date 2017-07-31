Kibworth's defence would seem to be over

Have your say

Kibworth’s hopes of retaining their Everards Leicestershire & Rutland League title appear to be over after a seven-run loss to leaders Sileby Town.

They now sit 68 points off top spot with only seven matches remaining in the season.

Skipper Sunny Patel had admitted the clash with Sileby was one they had to win to maintain their title defence.

But they fell just short being bowled out for 244 in pursuit of their rivals’251-5.

In fact Kibworth lost their last five wickets for only 19 runs as they desperately set about reeling in their target.

They had appeared to be on course as Petrus van Biljon (84) and Hamish Merriman (65) added 110 for the fourth wicket.

But when they were separated the chase collapsed and Kibworth fell just seven short.

Earlier Luke Gale (50), Jigar Naik (71no) and Mitchell Buck (80) had enabled Sileby to post a sizeable enough total to be out of reach.

Market Harborough had a more enjoyable afternoon as they beat Barkby United by 127 runs following an amazing batting collapse.

Harborough had put 204-8 on the board for Barkby to chase and, at 54-1, they were making a good fist of it.

However, just 23 more runs were added as nine wickets fell in quick succession.

Rob Taylor’s figures of 10-3-17-4 was backed up by an even more impressive 7.2-1-15-4 by Don Butchard as Barkby fell apart.

Earlier six batsmen made 22 or more but none went past 33 as the Harborough order produced a collective effort.

Opener Joe Kendall was their top scorer.

The win moves them into fourth place in the Premier Division table.

Lutterworth’s attentions are very much towards the opposite end as they slumped to an eight-wicket loss against Loughborough Town.

They are third from bottom after they managed only 121 all out, a target Loughborough reached with ease in just 22 overs.