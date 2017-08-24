Harborough can't stop the Sileby march

Market Harborough were unable to put a stumble in the step of Sileby’s seemingly relentless march towards the Leicestershire & Rutland League Premier Division title.

The champions elect sealed a six-wicket success – their 12th league win of the summer – to move within touching distance of the crown.

Harborough struggled for consistency in their batting with six of their men falling for single-figure scores.

Only Rob Taylor managed to put together any concerted resistance but when he was the fourth man to fall having made 69 his side slipped from 131-3 to 192 all out.

Umar Afzal was the main wicket taker claiming 5-42.

Taylor then opened the bowling and had Sileby wobbling slightly as he took four wickets to leave the leaders on 47-4.

But a fifth-wicket stand of 152 between Jake Gillett (61no) and Mitchell Buck (80no) could not be broken and Sileby eased to victory.

Defending champions Kibworth remain the nearest challengers at the top but they were beaten comfortably by Syston.

Chasing the home side’s 246-7, Kibworth succumbed to 190 all out leaving them 64 points adrift of Sileby.

Things are beginning to look grim for Lutterworth after they slipped to the foot of the table.

Enderby leapfrogged them by claiming just their second win of the season over fellow strugglers Rothley Park.

While they were doing that, Lutterworth were being beaten by a mere nine runs against Leicester Ivanhoe.

Sam Evans hit 71 from the top of the Ivanhoe order to help his side to 200 all out.

That total would surely have been greater were it not for Karl Smith whose 6-54 helped reduce Ivanhoe from a position of strength at 147-3 to an chaseable target.

However, Lutterworth suffered an even worse collapse when, having been in charge on 161-3, they lost their last six wickets with just 30 runs being added.

Alec Hill (49) and Craig Wilson (47) did their bit but Lutterworth could not finish the job off and claim a much-needed win.

This weekend sees all three sides at home.

Harborough entertain Enderby, Kibworth take on Kegworth Town while Lutterworth host Barkby United.