Yaxley prove too strong as Bees’ attention now turns to the Town

It was a case of ‘no complaints’ from Harborough Town after their 4-2 loss at Yaxley last weekend.

The Bees went into the game hoping to topple their opponents – a side who have cemented a spot in the United Counties League Premier Division’s top six.

But it turned out that, despite giving a decent account of themselves, the home side had a little too much for their visitors.

“They played very well and we couldn’t cope with them in some departments,” Harborough’s senior football chairman Peter Dougan said.

“We went ahead just before half-time but then did what we’ve done on a few occasions recently and conceded almost straight away.

“They then came out firing for the second half and were very good.

“They scored two more quite quickly and, although we got back into it at 3-2 with about 15 minutes left, we never really drove home the chance to level and they saw it out fairly easily and even got another one just before the end.

“We can have no complaints as they deserved the win.”

That is something Harborough will be hoping they can say of themselves come full-time this Saturday.

Wellingborough Town come to Bowden’s Park with the 4-1 defeat The Bees suffered in the reverse fixture still fresh in the memory.

That game took place a month ago and was a performance that prompted boss Nick Pollard to say the players had ‘let him down a bit’.

So a win and a spot of redemption will certainly be in everyone’s thoughts.

“We were very poor on the day (of the previous meeting),” Dougan explained.

“But we’ve got to be earmarking this as a potential three points.

“That’s the way we have

to see games against any

sides in mid-table or below if we are to reach Nick’s points target.

“Hopefully we might have one or two back. Harry May has been out for a while and might be back but we probably won’t risk our captain (Ben Williams) who went off a tight hamstring at Yaxley – especially with the cup semi-final against Coalville coming up.”