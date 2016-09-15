Variety of play is a pleasure for Pollard

Harborough Town’s ability to adapt and learn has brought huge satisfaction to their manager over the last few weeks.

A 4-0 win over Brigg Town in the FA Vase last weekend came not long after a 4-1 against Eynesbury in the UCL Premier Division.

They were followed up with a dogged 1-1 derby draw against Desborough Town as the Bees showed they can play all forms of the game.

“The most pleasing thing for me is to see we can adapt to different circumstances,” boss Nick Pollard explained.

“We won 4-1 at Eynesbury who are a really good footballing team and we coped with what they gave us.

“Then Brigg were very contrasting, very direct. They threw a lot at us and we dealt with it well.

“Against Desborough we had a job to do and the lads rolled their sleeves up and got on with it.

“This a young group of lads and it is pleasing to see them able to compete with teams that play different styles.”

Pollard did admit to a small amount of frustration at only getting a draw against Desborough, however.

“There was nothing between the sides and it was the right result,” he added.

“And if you had offered me that at the start of the night I would probably have taken it.

“But we were 1-0 up and playing against 10 men so then your objectives change.

“I was a little disappointed we didn’t hold out and get three points but, as I said to the players, you are not going to beat sides 4-0 every week and sometimes you have to dig your heels in a bit.”