Pollard working hard to bring in new recruits

Harborough Town boss Nick Pollard is confident of landing his transfer targets this summer.

The Bees manager has confirmed the club have agreed a deal with Blaby & Whetstone Athletic striker Aaron Preston as they look ahead to a new season in the United Counties League Premier Division.

But Pollard admits the best he can hope for at this stage are “verbal agreements” with players with registrations for the new campaign not open until July 1.

“I have met with a number of players and I have received some verbal agreements which is all we can have at this moment in time,” the Harborough manager said.

“I am pleased because it looks like we have got Aaron on board.

“He is a proven goalscorer and also had a spell at Holbeach United at this level so he knows what it takes to play in the division.

“There are plenty of others we are talking to as well from our level and the one below.

“They are lads we had down as targets before the season finished and hopefully we can get them involved.

“But until we have pen on paper, it’s difficult to confirm anything.”

Pollard and his squad will reconvene for pre-season training on Saturday, June 24 with their first pre-season friendly set to be against Vanarama National League North side Nuneaton Town at Bowdens Park on July 15.

And the Bees manager added his players will face a tough first few weeks once they return.

“I’ll be taking the boys out for a run on that first morning and then we will be training on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays until we play our first friendly against Nuneaton on July 15,” he said.

“That will give us nine sessions and there won’t be a great deal of ball work involved.

“It will be tough, it will be about running and fitness.”