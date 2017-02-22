Pollard's pride in his valiant Bees

Harborough Town boss Nick Pollard admitted he could have asked no more of his players in their Leicestershire County Cup semi-final.

The Bees were beaten 6-2 by Coalville Town in their Tuesday night clash – but that does not tell half of the story.

Harborough took the lead against The Northern Premier League Premier Division opponents when Barnes Gladman found the net in the first half.

Coalville were level by the break thanks to a Dean Freeman header and then took the lead when Massiah McDonald managed to fire one past the excellent Chris Giles in Harborough’s goal.

But still the Bees were not finished and they took the game to extra-time thanks to an equaliser from Greg Usher.

They felt they should have had a penalty early in the extra period but after that Coalville – who play two levels above their opponets – took control and booked their place against Barwell in the final.

But, despite the result and the disappointment of missing out on the final, Pollard had nothing but admiration for his team.

“I’m extremely proud – extremely proud of every single player on that pitch,” he said.

“For us to hold a Northern Premier League side to 2-2 after normal time was a fantastic effort."

