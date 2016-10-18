Pollard's praise for players' reaction

Harborough Town boss Nick Pollard was pleased with the way his team performed on Saturday - despite not getting the reward they deserved.

The Bees came into the UCL Premier Division match against Newport Pagnell having lost their previous league game 5-0 at Deeping Rangers.

It was a chastening experience for a side that have been flying in recent weeks and Pollard called on his team to hit back.

And they did - to some extent. They took the lead late on in the game but then conceded an even later equaliser to only claim a point.

“In all honesty, I might have taken that before the match but by the end it felt like a defeat," Pollard said.

“There was nothing in it in the first half but in the second half we absolutely dominated. We were camped in their half for 45 minutes.

“We then got what we deserved with a great goal by Callum Milne on 85 minutes but, rather than see it out, we’ve let them nick an equaliser.

“That’s what you get with a team of young players. You have to accept at times their knowledge of game management won’t be right.

“They know at that stage I just want them to put balls into the corner and see it out.

“But we played a little sideways pass which got intercepted and they went through and scored.

“It was really hard to put a teamtalk together after the game because it felt like a defeat.

“But what I was really after from the players was a reaction to the week before when we lost 5-0.

“It was our first defeat in a long time and I wanted the players to show some reaction - and I got it.

“They were fantastic. They showed great attitude and deserved more from it.

“Newport Pagnell had one of the best forwards in the league in Dominic Lawless but he didn’t get a look-in as our 20 and 22-year-old central defenders kept him out of the game.

“We had great performances all over the pitch. I wanted a reaction and they gave me exactly that.”