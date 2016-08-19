Pollard is eyeing up some FA Cup success

Nick Pollard is hoping to lead Harborough Town into the first qualifying round of the FA Cup this weekend.

The Bees head to Leicester Road in the preliminary round on Saturday with the winners guaranteeing themselves £1,925 in prize money and a home tie with Bottesford Town or Kirby Muxloe in the next stage.

Harborough picked up their first win of the United Counties League Premier Division on Tuesday night as second-half goals from Barnes Gladman and Ben Williams, from the penalty spot, secured a 2-1 success over Kirby.

And Pollard believes another display like the one after half-time in midweek will give them a chance of advancing on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a tough test,” the Bees boss said.

“I went to watch their (extra preliminary round) replay against Retford and they have two or three very useful players.

“But hopefully we can set up and put ourselves in a position to get a good result.

“There’s £1,900 at stake and that’s money we would love to deliver for the club.

“Every team wants to get through and if we can put in the sort of performance we showed in the second half on Tuesday then we will be in with a chance.”

Pollard admitted the midweek success was “much-needed” after Harborough had suffered 2-1 and 6-0 defeats to Rothwell Corinthians and Peterborough Sports respectively in their first two league matches.

But he insists there was no hint of any panic from within the squad after those setbacks.

“It was a much-needed win,” Pollard added.

“We were nowhere near the point of panicking after the first two league games.

“Our first one was a derby match against Rothwell Corinthians and those can always go either way and then, last Saturday, we played the team who I think will win the league.

“There was no need for our players to get disheartened and it was great to see them put three points on the board.”