Pollard hopes more will follow after Williams signs deal

Nick Pollard believes securing captain Ben Williams on a contract will help attract more good players to Harborough Town in the future.

The Bees revealed last week that Williams had become the first-ever player to put pen to paper on a contract with the club.

And Pollard was delighted to see the club and Williams commit their futures to each other.

“It’s something I had been talking to the chairman about for a while,” the Harborough boss said.

“Ben has been attracting interest from clubs at a higher level and it has been no surprise because he is extremely talented.

“I think he is capable of playing at at least the level above and even the one above that as well.

“But him signing a contract with us will, I believe, help us to attract other players to the club.

“He is a fantastic captain, he is only 23 and he has been playing UCL football since he was 17.

“He is a major influence on the team and I over the moon that we have been able to do this.”

Harborough take on second-from-bottom Harrowby United in their final home game of the season in the United Counties League Premier Division at Bowdens Park tomorrow (Saturday).

And while Pollard wants his team to finish with a flourish, he admitted his thoughts are already beginning to turn towards the next campaign.

“We are on 55 points with two games to go, it’s a mid-table finish for us,” he added.

“But if we can win both of them then we will go through the 60-point barrier and will be a point better than we were last season.

“We have been using a young squad just recently due to a few injuries and we have been looking at players in other positions because our focus now is really on next season.

“But we will certainly try to finish the season as well as we can.”