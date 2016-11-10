Pollard believes his men are at the ‘point to push on’ after great start

Nick Pollard sees the next few weeks as a decisive part of Harborough Town’s season.

After an impressive start to the campaign he now wants his men to take the next step and make it a season to remember.

He said: “We’re over a third of the way through our season and, if we win our games in hand, we could push ourselves up to fourth.

“We’re right where we need to be at this stage.

“We’ve taken two-thirds of the points available to us – 32 out of 48 – and that is a good achievement.

“But now we need to kick on from this point.

“We’re well placed in the league but we’ve also got a League Cup game with Thrapston coming up next week and if we win that we’re in with a good chance of doing something in that competition as well.

“As long as we keep a good spirit in the squad and stay together I think we’ll be alright.”