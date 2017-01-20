Pleased Pollard is looking for nothing less than full points again

Nick Pollard is expecting his Harborough Town side to collect another three points this Saturday.

The Bees travel to strugglers Harrowby on the back of a welcome win over local rivals Rothwell Corinthians.

And, having been beaten in the two games before that, Pollard is adamant his men must build on that success by collecting another victory this weekend.

“It was a great result, a much-needed result, against Rothwell,” he said.

“It was more about the result than the performance but we dominated the second half and it was a case of when not if we would get the winner.

“Now we take on Harrowby who are struggling near the bottom and we’ve targetted that as a three-point match.

“I don’t mind putting my neck on the line and saying that because anything less against sides at that end of the table would be disappointing.

“I prefer it, and the lads do to, when we play teams in the upper reaches of the league.

“But we need to approach these games with the same mindset as we would against a Peterborough Sports or a Deeping Rangers.

“They will be scrapping for points because nobody likes to be sitting near the foot of the table.

“They want points and are not just going to let us turn up and take the win.

“I definitely got the reaction I was asking for against Rothwell but we

need to do that again this weekend.”