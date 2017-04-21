Payments a possibility as Athletic re-evaluate

Lutterworth Athletic boss Mike English feels the time could be right for a change of approach at the club.

His side finished the UCL Division One season in 12th place having failed to win any of their last seven matches.

It was a frustrating end to the campaign and one that has prompted English to consider altering the way the club do certain things.

“It has been a disastrous last few games for us,” he said. “We’ve been pretty awful to be honest.

“In my other role as club chairman I need to have a re-think about where we are as a club and where we want to be.

“Do we really go for it? Do we plough resources in and go for it? Or are we content to be where we are?

“The latter would be very difficult for me. If you take that approach and say you are happy then you will end up taking a step back.

“You will lose your ambitious players and find yourself going backwards.

“We’ve never paid any players. But things have changed, the game has changed.

“I think this has probably been the most challenging season we’ve had.

“I speak to a lot of people in the game and there are lots of issues with commitment without payment.

“We have one of the best facilities in the UCL and it was all about providing a place for people with desire and commitment to play at the highest level possible.

“Now it seems it is all about money. Loyalty seems to be secondary.

“So it is very difficult for sides on the periphery to make the step up without paying players.

“We need to have a look about where we are as a club and whether we want to go for it.

“We’ve always been financially stable. We’ve never owed money and have always financed carefully.

“We’ve only been about as a senior club for just over 20 years and we’ve come a long way in that time.

“We’ve made giant strides – especially off the pitch.

“We’ve also had seven promotions in that time so it’s been a rapid rise.

“Now we might have to change the way we do things if we want to go forward.

“If we decide to do it then I would probably have to look at bringing in a first-team coach with the appetite to make us a big club.

“There are many things we need to sort out but it is important we get everybody singing from the same hymn sheet.”