Micky Adams joins Harborough Town

Former Leicester City manager Micky Adams has joined Harborough Town as part of their youth development program.

Adams, who has also been in charge at Fulham, Brighton, Sheffield United and Port Vale among others, will be looking at bringing on players in the club's under-18 squad.

In the build-up to the new season, he will be running a series of trials at Bowdens Park.

They are open to 15 to 17-year-olds and take place on Wednesday, June 28 (7-8.30pm), Thursday, June 29 (6.30-8pm) and Wednesday, July 5 (7-8.30pm).

More information is available at www.harboroughtown.org.