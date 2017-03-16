Lutterworth's Academy is ready to recruit after sealing partnerships

The Lutterworth Football Academy have announced a working partnership with Future Pro and SCL.

The Academy – which was formed in 2015 as part of the Lutterworth Athletic and headed by chairman Mike English – will link up with the two companies to provide football and educational development for their next crop of youngsters.

FuturePro has nurtured some top young talent by providing top-level coaching for young professionals and have worked with clubs including AFC Bournemouth, Birmingham City, Leicester City, Northampton Town, and Coventry City.

SCL will offer a full-time Level 3 Extended/Diploma course which will lead to a qualification after work-

based learning and they also have establised links with non-League and professional clubs including West Ham United.

There will be an open evening held on March 29 at Hall Park with trial dates for current Year 11 and 12 students to follow.

English said: “(I’m) delighted that all partnerships were now in place and that the recruitment of 16-18-year-olds can start immediately.

“All youth players will be given the opportunity of first-team football and currently there are five 17-year-olds in the first-team line-up.”

FuturePro director Demir Vavan added: “What this means is we are working with a forward-thinking club who want to help promote players into the first-team and beyond in the professional game.

“Both Lutterworth Football Academy and Lutterworth Athletic FC are well respected and professional organisations with an ethos of providing young players the opportunity to progress.

“The programme offers the chance to be in a full-time football environment as a scholar as well as accessing higher learning opportunities including scholarships abroad.”