King Power date is a huge incentive for underdogs Harborough

Harborough Town are aiming for a night at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium when they take on Coalville next Tuesday.

The Bees take on the Northern Premier League side hoping to book a place in the Leicestershire & Rutland Challenge Cup final.

And boss Nick Pollard is relishing the challenge.

“They play two levels above us so everything is stacked in their favour,” he said.

“We can’t deny they are the superior team but this is a cup semi-final and we’ve got every chance of going through.

“I won’t be an easy task but they have everything to lose.

“We are going there as underdogs and that is quite a nice position for us to be in.

“We will need to retain possession better. In the UCL you can get away with it a bit but sides from a higher level will punish you.

“But we do tend to concentrate more against the top teams and, as long as are switched on and play to instructions, we’ve got every chance of beating them.

“One thing I do know is I’ll get a hard-working performance and the players will leave everything on that pitch.

“It would be great to make it to the final.

“We’ve come a long way as a club and to reach a final at the King Power would be nice for everyone.

“It’s things like that that put clubs on the map a bit.”

Harborough have no game this weekend so will train on Saturday in preparation for the semi-final at Holmes Park.