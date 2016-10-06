Keeper drama can't halt The Bees' progress

Harborough Town’s excellent form continued on Tuesday night when they beat Cogenhoe United 2-0 in the UCL Premier Division.

It means The Bees are now unbeaten in nine matches – but it did not come without a hitch.

“My goalkeeper (Glen Giles) came up to me just before kick-off and said he had broken his finger in the warm-up, boss Nick Pollard explained.

“I called George Lawton – our under-18s keeper – at about 25 past seven, he was there by five to eight.

“I’d had to start with Ollie Magee – who’s a midfielder - in goal but as soon as George got there I put him on and he played very, very well.”