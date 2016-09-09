In-form Bees are now looking to crack the Vase away to Brigg

In-form Harborough Town turn their attention to the FA Vase this weekend.

The Bees have enjoyed impressive back-to-back victories in the United Counties League Premier Division with a 4-1 success at Eynesbury Rovers being followed by a 4-0 win at Peterborough Northern Star last weekend thanks to goals from Billy Shepherd, Lucas Blackwell, Ryan Watkin and Ben Williams.

That moved them into the top seven in the early standings and manager Nick Pollard believes confidence is high ahead of their first qualifying round trip to Brigg Town, who play in Division One of the Northern Counties East League

“The last couple of performances have been very good,” Pollard said.

“The win at Eynesbury really set us up and then to go and win 4-0 at Peterborough Northern Star shows how far we have come since the end of last season.

“Billy made a good run from midfield for our first goal and the second was a good strike from Lucas who is a young lad who has come into the squad.

“It’s always tricky at 2-0 because the next goal is crucial but thankfully we came out and scored two more in the space of five minutes in the second half and that sealed it for us.

“We’ve scored eight goals in the last two games and we are feeling confident for this weekend.

“Brigg play at Step 5, which is the same as us so it will be another tough test for us.

“Everyone wants to do well in the FA Vase. We are no different and we will go there feeling confident that we can get through.”

Harborough have spaces left on their coach, which will be travelling to Brigg on Saturday.

Seats are priced at £10 each and anyone interested should contact Pete Dougan on 07834 706053.

Lutterworth Athletic also begin their FA Vase campaign this weekend.

Athletic will play at home for the third time this week when they entertain Stone Old Alleynians.

Having drawn 1-1 with Whittlesey Athletic in UCL Division One last Saturday, Lutterworth scored twice in stoppage-time to beat Burton Park Wanderers 2-1 on Tuesday evening