Good from Athletic but it should have been better

It has been a week of mixed emotions for Lutterworth Athletic despite picking up four points from their two UCL Division One matches.

A 4-0 victory over Woodford on Tuesday followed a 1-1 draw against struggling Blackstones on Saturday.

Boss Mike English was happy with the win but certainly not the weekend result.

“We played well against a side a little short on confidence but I was pleased with our performance,” English said of the Woodford display.

“I was really disappointed with Saturday, though.

“We had the game won, we’d done all the work you need to win away from home and then we conceded a really poor goal in the 92nd minute.

“We were a bit naive and should have run the clock down better.

“Their centre forward clattered our goalkeeper and I don’t think our keeper recovered – he should have come off.

“The ball in was one he would normally collect but he didn’t move and we conceded the goal. Then the referee blew his whistle for full-time.

“It was hard to take but I was pleased with how we came back in midweek.”

Athletic will be in League Cup against Wellingborough Whitworth this weekend.

But with players at a premium, English sees a tough time ahead.

“We’re going to be short on numbers for the game against Whitworth,” he explained.

“It’s the story of things for us at the moment but we’ve also got a club wedding on Saturday so we’ll be missing few senior players.

“Our squad is stretched anyway. We’ve got plenty of players signed on but we’ve got the 17s and 18s playing midweek matches as well as the first-team and reserves.

“The players are there but we don’t want to exhaust these youngsters. It’s about how we manage them.

“There will be two or three with us on Saturday, though.

“The cups are just as important as the league to us and it would great to have a good run.

“It’s also important to keep the flow of winning to maintain morale. Every game is important.”