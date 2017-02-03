Firing 11 does little to inspire as woeful Woodford are thrashed

While Mike English undoubtedly welcomed the three points his Lutterworth Athletic side collected from their trip to Woodford United he insisted there was not much joy in the result.

Athletic won 11-2 in their UCL Division One encounter and made an already struggling side suffer even more – something the manager got little pleasure from.

“It was not that enjoyable to be honest,” English explained. “They are going through a woeful time at the moment and seem to have lost their soul a little bit.

“I felt a bit sorry for the whole place because I remember when they were flying high and the place had a buzz about it.

“Even our players were complaining about how long the game was taking because they didn’t enjoy it either.

“From our point of view, though, we were quite clinical for once.

“We normally create a lot of chances but are a bit shy about getting the returns.

“This time we took our chances and were seven up by the break.”

This weekend will be a sterner test as, weather permitting, they entertain Thrapston Town – a side they drew 4-4 with a couple of weeks ago.

“We didn’t get the chance to play much football over there so hopefully we get the game on and use the wide open spaces we have to produce an entertaining game,” English added.

“The weather looks pretty diabolical, though.”