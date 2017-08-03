English aims for Athletic challenge

Lutterworth Athletic manager Mike English feels this season’s United Counties League Division One crown is up for grabs.

The lack of an obvious major power in the section suggests the opportunity to claim the title is there – and English hopes his men can be in amongst it.

“I think the league is as wide open this year as it has ever been,” he explained.

“There are no superstars this year. There is no Daventry or no Peterborough Sports.

“I think it is going to be very competitive and very close come the end of the season.

“Hopefully we can come to the turn of the year in the top six and then look to put a run together to see where it can take us.

“That’s where I would like to be.

“I certainly believe, with the squad we have here, there is no reason why we shouldn’t be there or thereabouts.

“I’m not saying we are going to win it but I like to think we should be in the mix at the end.”

Whatever happens English will be expecting an improvement on last term.

Then he saw his side fail to win any of their last seven matches and finish up a disappointing 12th in the table.

And they have looked to bring in some wiser heads to Hall Park to help the club move forward.

English added: “We were poor last season. We finished terribly.

“We would want to do better and we’ve brought in a few players to help.

“We’re still a young squad and we’ve added another a couple of youngsters.

“But we’ve also brought Jared Pickering back to the club.

“He’s an established player and will give us a bit more experience which is what we need.

“We also hope to sign another more experienced player as well which will help.

“We’re looking in reasonably good shape. We’re had a couple of good results in pre-season and we’re going fine.”