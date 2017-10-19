Dreams of Wembley for Swifts

Josh Dixon and his Lutterworth Town team will be ‘dreaming of Wembley’ this weekend when they take on Coventry United in the Buildbase FA Vase.

The Swifts take on their Midland Football League Premier Division opponents in the first round proper of the competition – the furthest they have ever gone.

And while playing under that famous arch is still some way off, Dixon insists you have to have the hope while the chance is there.

“We’re still about a million miles from Wembley but, while you’re in the competition, you have a chance and you have to go out and play like you have a chance,” he said.

“It’s what you dream of – the opportunity to play at Wembley.

“We’re really excited about being this far, though, so we will make sure we go out and enjoy the day on Saturday and just see what happens.

“In some ways this is just a bonus game.

“What it is, 100 per cent, is reward for everyone at the club and all the hard work they have put in over the last few years to get us where we are.

“It’s a bonus game but, if we get through, then we have another bonus game.

“We played Wellingborough Town – who play at the same level as Coventry - in the League Cup earlier this season and we were 3-0 up at one stage before losing in extra-time.

“It means we know we can compete with sides from the level above.

“It’s knockout football so I think it will be about who goes out there and really wants it.”

Saturday will also provide Town with a distraction from their United Counties League Division One campaign.

After a bright start in which they were unbeaten in their first five league games, times have become a little tougher.

Since then they have managed only two wins and a draw from the next seven.

It is far from disastrous but Dixon admits things have got a bit harder.

“We’re maybe not in the best form at the moment,” he added.

“We’ve been a bit unlucky with injuries and suspensions but these things happen.

“In a way reality has set in a bit.

“Last year everything we touched turned to gold whereas this season little things have gone against us a bit.

“I think some people forget we’re a newly-promoted side, though.

“We’re still in a good position, probably a realistic position, and we will be alright.

“We’ve not been outplayed by anyone and there have been small margins in games.

“It’s been a set-piece or a bit of bad luck and that is making it more difficult.

“These things even themselves out, though, and we’re happy with where we are.

“It’s a very open league. There are probably eight or nine teams who think they can win it so there are going to be some tight games.

“We just need that little bit to go our way and we’ll be fine.”

Lutterworth Athletic are in league action this weekend when they face another tough test.

Having lost 1-0 to unbeaten Potton United last weekend, they now have a tough trip to take on second-placed Pinchbeck United in UCL Division One.

Athletic were beaten 3-2 in the reverse fixture at the end of last month.