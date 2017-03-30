Cup final awaits for the Harborough Veterans

Harborough Town have a Leicestershire County Cup final to look forward to tomorrow night.

However, it is not the first-team – who pushed Northern Premier League side Coalville so hard in their semi-final last month – who will be there but the Veterans section.

They play Leicester Road Veterans at Holmes Park, the headquarters of the Leicestershire FA, in a repeat of last year’s final.

That match saw Leicester Road come out on top with a 3-0 victory and since then the teams have met twice in the league and both have won a game each.

Manager John Heron, who has overseen Harborough’s rise in the last two seasons, said: “The success of the team – who also finished third in

the league last season and could win it this year if they pick up maximum points from their last four games – is down to the whole squad of 20 players who have all

played their part on match days.

“The run started on the road – as every game has been – with a victory at Ratby Sports.

“This was followed up with a win over Real Stanton in a game that was marred by a horrific leg break to Lee

Pears.

“This has had the effect of galvanising everyone and it would be great to win it for him.”

They have subsequently followed this up with wins at Dunton & Broughton, St Patricks OBs and Melton Town.

“Hopefully Friday night will see a big crowd and the team can reverse last season’s defeat.”

If anyone is interested in joining the team, training is on Tuesday nights from 8pm.

Heron added: “We want to win but more importantly we also want to enjoy the social side of the game.

“If you’re over 35 years old and fancy a run out come along and get involved.”