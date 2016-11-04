Concentration is vital as the Bees tackle the big men of Sleaford Town

Nick Pollard has warned his players that concentration is key as they embark on an important run of matches.

The in-form Bees maintained their impressive UCL Premier Division run with victories over Huntingdon and ON Chenecks on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

This weekend they take on Sleaford Town – a side who have lost nine games by the odd goal this season.

And Pollard knows his men have to keep their focus.

“It won’t be an easy game,” the Harborough boss said.

“They may be towards the bottom of the table but Sleaford aren’t too far away.

“They lost a lot of games by one goal but they carry a huge threat from corners and free-kicks. We need to make sure we don’t give them the chance too often to send their big men up front. Concentration will be important.

“We’ve got a run of fixtures coming up that I am targetting a lot of points from.

“We’ve got tough matches coming up after that so it is important we pick up points when we are expected to.

“But these are good times at the club and the players have a lot of belief now.

“The impressive thing with them now is they are playing to instruction.

“We’ve put in two very good team performances over the last few days to pick up another six points and we’re still right up there in the league.

“We’re fast approaching halfway and we have 29 points from a possible 42 which is a massive success for this club.”