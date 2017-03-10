Chenecks visit is a hard one to plan for

Harborough Town boss Nick Pollard admits it is difficult to know what to expect when his side face ON Chenecks this weekend.

Their hosts have been the model of inconsistency this season and have only once collected back-to-back victories – and that was in October.

Their last 10 games alone have brought four wins, five defeats and a draw making it hard to know which side will turn up on Saturday.

“I’m not sure what to expect to be honest,” Pollard said.

“Their results are all over the place. They lost to Boston at home recently but the week before beat Wisbech away.

“We’ll do a bit more homework on them but will prepare ourselves well as we always do.”

Pollard also hopes to have a new recruit in place for the game having

made an approach for Rothwell Corinthians defender Dan Cooper.

“We put seven days in for him and will have a chat and hopefully persuade him to come to join us,” Pollard explained.

“I’d love to bring him in because he’s just the sort of player I want to have at the club.

“He’s strong, fast and can play anywhere across the backline and I’ve been impressed with him whenever I’ve seen him play.

“If we’re able to get him on board I would be delighted but now is the time to start making a move for players.

“Dan is one of three or four I’d like to bring to club – and that we need to bring in – as we look to strengthen for next season.

“Even if we can’t get him in for this weekend it is the right time to sound players out for the future.”

While Harborough are at Chenecks in the UCL Premier Division, Lutterworth have a tough afternoon ahead against high-flying Buckingham Town.

The first division’s third-placed side visit Hall Park having lost only once in their last nine games.