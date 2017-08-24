Bees need a bit of work and they will be buzzing

Fine-tuning is the order of the day at Harborough Town after they suffered a frustrating start to the season.

An opening-day win in the FA Cup has been followed by a draw and back-to-back defeats.

However, boss Nick Pollard is not showing signs of worry just yet.

On Saturday his team were knocked out of the cup after a 5-3 loss at Yaxley before they suffered a gut-wrenching 1-0 loss in the local derby to Rothwell Corinthians in midweek – the winning goal coming in the 93rd minute.

But, despite the first few games not offering the reward the Bees would like, the project to climb the table is still a work in progress.

“We’re far from panic mode,” Pollard stated.

“I’m firmly backing my players because I know they all give me 100 per cent.

“It’s all about fine-tuning at the moment.

“We signed a few players in the summer who we felt are more creative and that has brought a change of play that is a bit of a transition for some of the lads.

“I’ll be honest, we’ve been a pretty direct side since I took over here.

“That was a bit out of necessity from when I came in and we were fighting relegation but has kind of carried on from there.

“We’ve been about high-pressing, fitness and beating teams with energy and enthusiasm.

“That has got us to be a mid-table side but if we want to break into the top six or eight we know we need a bit more than that.

“We’re trying to change our style of play a bit and a few players are finding that a little bit difficult at the moment.

“But it will come. I’m certainly not criticising my players because they have given me everything.

“We’ll keep working on it. We just need to get a win under our belts and then we’ll kick on.

“It could be so different. We should have won against Peterborough Northern Star but drew, we lost in injury-time against Rothwell and we were 3-3 with Yaxley before they hit us twice at the end.

“We’ve taken a bit of step into the unknown with a new style of play and it will take a while.

“We’re not far off and I’m sure it will come together.”

Pollard also paid tribute to his attacking players Aaron Preston and Barnes Gladman who, between them, have recorded five goals so far this season.

“Aaron’s got us three in four so far which is a great ratio for any forward,” Pollard added.

“Barnes got us two and won a penalty at Yaxley. We might have lost 5-3 but he can come off that pitch feeling happy he has done his job.

“I thought he was very, very good in the FA Cup game.

“It was our reaction in that game that frustrated me.

“We went 1-0 up and then retreated.

“Yaxley then went 3-1 up but we fought back and got to 3-3 – but retreated again!

“They then scored a fourth and hit us again on the counter when we were looking for another equaliser.

“The approach to play might be a bit different to the no-nonsense the players are used to but we will get there.”

Harborough travel to Daventry Town on Saturday before another derby game with Desborough on Tuesday night.