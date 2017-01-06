Bees confident they can make up for low point

Harborough Town start 2017 with a point to prove.

Their first action of the new year sees them take on Deeping Rangers – the side who inflicted probably the Bees’ worst moment of the season so far.

Back in October when the sides first met in the United Counties League Premier Division it was the Lincolnshire club who ran out convincing 5-0 winners.

Now, back on home turf this weekend, boss Nick Pollard wants his team to prove to their third-placed opponents they are not pushovers.

“We have something to prove against them after the game at their place and we’ll be confident,” Pollard said.

“We need to approach the game in the right way and we’ll set up to nullify their attacking qualities.

“They are not top but they are the best side we’ve played this season.

“They’ve got a pair of forwards who are among the best in the league and are both in the top scorers list.

“We’ll need to be ready for them and make sure we get it right.

“But we know what to expect this time.

“We know what they offer and we’ll try to get the better of them.

“There’s a lot of work to do before the Deeping match but I’m pleased with the players’ approach.”

Lutterworth Athletic also have a tough task ahead of them in their first Division One encounter of the year.

They take on fifth-placed Buckingham Town away from home looking to repeat the

3-1 success they enjoyed there earlier in the season when

the two met in the Knockout Cup.

Should Athletic take the points it would move them within two points of their opponents.