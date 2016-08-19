Athletic go hunting a first win

Mike English is hoping Lutterworth Athletic can bounce back from two successive defeats and do something they are yet to do – win at Potton United.

Having kicked off the new United Counties League Division One season with a 4-0 win over Stewarts & Lloyds, Athletic went on to suffer a 4-0 loss at Bugbrooke before slipping to a 3-1 home defeat to Bourne Town last weekend.

Potton, who have been one of the most consistent sides in the division in recent seasons, go into the clash on the back of two wins in a row.

But boss English (pictured) believes his team does have what it takes to go and get a positive result.

“We have never won down there but the games against them are usually close and only decided by the odd goal,” he said.

“They are a good side and that has shown in the past couple of seasons because they have been up there.

“I believe we have the personnel to go there and get a result but it is going to be a tough game for us.”

English had no arguments following the heavy defeat at Bugbrooke but he was thoroughly frustrated by the loss to Bourne at Hall Park last Saturday.

“I thought we battled hard against a very, very good Bugbrooke side,” he added.

“They were a little bit more at the races than us and a penalty and a free-kick put us 2-0 inside 10 minutes and it was 4-0 after half-an-hour.

“We changed things at half-time and could have scored a couple of goals ourselves but they deserved the win.

“But the weekend was really frustrating because we dominated for 80 per cent of the game and they have scored from their three attempts on target and two of those came from corners.

“It was one of those games. It was one we felt we should have won. I certainly believe we had enough out there to do that.”