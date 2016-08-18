Fletcher and Sign miss out on Olympic medal after capsizing

Dylan Fletcher suffered disaster in the 49er medal race as he missed out on an Olympic medal.

The Market Harborough sailor and his partner Alain Sign were in contention for a top three spot on the final day of competition but capsized on a turn and saw their hopes vanish.

After a disappointing start to the race, Fletcher and Sign battle their way back into the top places.

But, as they pushed hard to finish the job off, they tipped the boat over.

By the time they had returned to the fray they were well off the pace and their chances of a medal had gone.

They finished last in the medal race and in sixth overall.

