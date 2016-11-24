Errors again prove costly as another tight loss is suffered

Market Harborough slipped to another narrow defeat in Midlands Two East (South).

They lost 27-22 to Old Laurentians – although this time some inconsistent decisions by the referee did not help.

Action from Market Harborough's defeat at Old Laurentians

However, no matter how frustrating that might be, Harborough have to learn to be more resilient when things are not going their way.

They once again showed that they have the ability to beat any team in the league on their day but all too often their mistakes gift possession and territory to the opposition who take full advantage.

The game started at pace and within three minutes an excellent penalty by Harry Durham gave Harborough the lead.

But four minutes later Old Laurentians scored a fine try from an unpromising position.

Harborough had driven them back in the scrum only for the No.8 to pick up the ball, link with his back line and

set their centre away to

exploit a gap in the defence to touch down for a converted try.

Soon after Harborough were back in front as Caolann Fitzpatrick went on the first of his powerful runs swatting aside three tacklers before passing to Ed Parker.

He was held up but, via Ethan Godefroy and Lee Butler, Fergus Clarke ran in to touch down. Durham converted for 10-7.

The home side then piled pressure on the Harborough line and eventually a couple of penalties enabled them

to edge in front 13-10 at half-time.

Harborough started the second half strongly and within four minutes they were in front again when man-of-the-match Fitzpatrick stormed through to touch down and Durham converted to make the score 17-13.

However, errors hurt them again when they failed to clear their lines and from a the home side drove over from a lineout.

Back in front, OLs soon stretched their advantage when a lineout that was clearly not straight provided the platform for some good running and a converted score.

This galvanised Harborough and fresh legs from the bench helped as they took the game to OLs.

They drove hard to the line but the scrum inexplicably went to the home side.

Harborough kept up the pressure and, although they initially could find no way through, eventually it was Fitzpatrick who once again got the touch down as he used his pace and strength to break tackles and touch down wide out.

The conversion was narrowly missed and there was no time left for Harborough to score again so they had to settle for a losing bonus point as they were beaten 27-22