Craven eyes even greater success despite Kibworth's 'double treble'

Kibworth captain Matt Craven was a very proud man after his side completed an unprecedented back-to-back treble.

They beat Loughborough in the League Cup final on Sunday to match their achievement from 2015 and claim all three county titles.

The Everards Leicestershire & Rutland Premier League title was already secure when they saw off Barrow to win the County Cup.

Now the League Cup triumph means they hold on to all their Leicestershire crowns.

But far from being satisfied with what they have got, Craven is now looking further afield for glory.

“I’m very proud to be captain of the club but this was very much a team effort,” he said.

“We knew Loughborough had won the treble before but, as far as we know, no one has won two.

“There’s a great sense of achievement to have won the double treble but also there is a platform for us to go on and do more.

“We certainly won’t rest on our laurels.

“This was an achievement we can all feel very proud of.

“But there is a slight frustration we didn’t do better in the national competitions.

“We lost to Swardeston this year in a game we felt we possibly should have won.

“Now they have gone on to reach both national finals. That gives you confidence in a way but is all frustrating.

“Hopefully we can build on what we have done and go on to win even more.”

The League Cup final saw them bowl Loughborough out for just 97 thanks mainly to a superb opening spell from Monik Patel (2-9) and Matthew Bashford (2-13).

“We had a couple of players missing but we’ve played as a squad all season and it was nice that a few of the other lads got to taste a cup final success,” Craven added.

“We did the damage with the ball and, credit to the lads, we played some very good cricket again.

“I’m very proud.”