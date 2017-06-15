Centurion Kendall sets up a win for Harborough over rivals

Market Harborough were celebrating after they collected a derby-day success from their Everards Leicestershire & Rutland League Premier Division clash with Lutterworth.

Both teams went into the game with two wins to their name from the first seven matches.

But it was Harborough who extended that to three having come out on top in emphatic fashion.

Having been asked to bat first, opener Joe Kendall took full advantage of the opportunity by making 105 from 101 balls to give his side the perfect platform.

Kevin Innes contributed 50 and Zain Mir 36 as Harborough posted a healthy 249-6 from their 50 overs.

And it was to prove more than enough – although it did not look like that at one stage.

Lutterworth openers Matt Pickering (45) and Jarrad Pickering (23) added 67 for the first wicket to set up the reply nicely.

But when Harborough skipper Joe Gordon ran Matt Pickering out, the rest of the order crumbled.

Only Charlie Hack (21no) reached double figures as they lost all 10 wickets adding just 56 runs.

Rob Taylor took 4-22 and Laurence Perry claimed 4-24 as it took 40 overs to bowl out Lutterworth for only 123.

This weekend sees Harborough try to build on that success when they entertain third-placed Sileby Town.

Lutterworth – who have won just once since the opening day – will be very

keen to bounce back when they travel to Leicester Ivanhoe.

Kibworth’s stuttering start to the title defence continued as they slipped to their first defeat of the season.

The first seven games had brought a solitary win for the champions with one match abandoned and five drawn.

However, they were on the receiving end of a real thumping as Barrow Town cruised their way to a comfortable nine-wicket success.

Matt Craven had been the leading Kibworth batsman as he made 50 out of their 229 all out.

But that mark proved no issue for the Barrow chasers as they claimed the win in style.

Jack Nightingale made an unbeaten 63 but it was 107 not out from Leicestershire all-rounder Rob Sayer that really caught the eye.