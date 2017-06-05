Baxter’s blast achieves the cricketing holy grail

Damian Baxter has achieved the holy grail for batsmen by hitting six sixes in one over.

He performed the feat when Lutterworth 2nd hosted Enderby 2nd in the T20 Shield.

But he might not have been in position to do it had the opening pair of Jarrad Pickering and John Fish not both been running late due to work commitments.

Lutterworth elected to bat and Baxter opened with Steve Masic.

Masic and Alec Hill both fell before youngster Rianveer Mahal joined Baxter at the crease.

The pair took the score to 70-2 off 10 overs at which point Enderby introduced spinner Mark Johnstone to the attack.

Baxter hit his first ball straight over long on before punching a slightly shorter delivery to the midwicket boundary where he was almost caught only for the fielder to carry it over the boundary.

The third ball was a straight six down the ground and and brought up Baxter’s 50.

Johnstone bowled the fourth delivery faster and flatter but Baxter flicked it off his legs for a huge six over the car park at midwicket.

Those watching now began to stir, but it nearly came to an end.

Baxter hit it hard and flat but straight to the fielder at long off.

However, much to the bowler’s dismay, the ball went straight through his hands, hit him on the chest and the momentum of the ball carried it over for a fifth six in a row.

Johnstone decided to bowl the last ball from around the wicket – but it made no difference.

Baxter sent it straight back over his head, over the trees and into Coventry Road to complete a perfect 36 off the over.

“It’s a bit surreal really, I wasn’t sure what to do after the sixth, I’d already raised by bat for my 50 so I just shook Mark’s hand and apologised!” said Baxter of his memorable feat.

“It was a great atmosphere; the weather brought a fair few supporters out which made it even more special.

“It’s something I’ll be boring my grandchildren with I’m sure.

“I’ve already started getting stick from the lads and they are keeping me grounded reminding me that I was dropped twice!”

Second-team captain at Lutterworth Dave Fradley added: “This was a very special moment – something I thought I would never I would witness.

“Damo is one of the cleanest strikers of a cricket ball I have played with and they were six of the cleanest strikes you will see.

“As his captain I was proud to be part of his moment.

Lutterworth went on to amass 166 off their 20 overs, Baxter finishing on 77 off 37 balls.

Enderby chased well but fell 31 runs short.