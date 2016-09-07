Another treble is just one win away for Kibworth

Kibworth can complete a back-to-back treble when they face Loughborough in the Everards League Cup final on Sunday.

They comfortably beat Barrow Town last weekend to add the County Cup to the league crown they had secured a week earlier.

Grace Road was the venue for their seven-wicket win in the County Cup.

Barrow were dismissed for only 116 as Bhavik Patel led the way taking 3-7 in 3.3 overs.

After an early wobble with the bat when they lost three wickets, skipper Matt Craven (49no) and Charlie Page-Morris (38no) saw them to victory with no further hitches.

Now they face Loughborough Town at Uppingham on Sunday knowing a win would see them repeat last year’s achievement of taking all three trophies.

“Winning the treble for the first time at the club was very special,” Craven said.

“The year after winning the treble it would have been very easy for us to be flat and complacent.

“In a way it took us a while to hit our straps but from just before halfway in the season the cricket we’ve played has been of the highest order.

“We picked ourselves up and have probably been an even better team than we were last year.

“To follow up a treble with a double and a cup final is incredible.

“If we do make it another treble that will be very special but, even if we don’t, it’s still fantastic.

“For us to have hit that

level of consistency is tremendous.

“We won the double a few years ago and then the season after we won nothing – even though we probably had a better side.

“I think that shows what an achievement this is.

“We’ve still got to beat Loughborough to get all three again but, whatever happens this weekend, I think it has been a fantastic achievement.”

Victory over Barrow at Grace Road added some shine to a weekend that had started in damp fashion with their league game against Barkby United lasting a mere 2.2 overs before rain brought it to an end.

Craven added: “The league were going to come down and present us with the trophy and we were going to have a celebratory barbecue as well, so it was a bit disappointing that was a washout.

“But it was Sunday we wanted to be dry and thankfully we got a nice day.

“We bowled and fielded exceptionally well.

“We took all our chances and everyone bowled well.

“Then we slipped to 40-3 in the reply but we weren’t worried.

“Everyone chipping in has probably been our formula for the season and that’s the way it worked in the final.

“We’ve had more and more players contributing.

“All the wickets have been shared around while more people have been getting proper runs on a regular basis.

“That makes us even stronger than before.”