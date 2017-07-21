Zeb braves the shave in memory of his dad

Have your say

A Desborough schoolboy underwent a drastic makeover on the last day of school.

Zeb Megan, 12, who has just finished Year 7 at Montsaye Academy in Rothwell, had his distinctive long curly hair all shorn off to raise money for a cancer charity.

Zeb Megan with his little sister, Bella Megan

His mum Jo said: “He is well-known for his anarchic long curly hair, which he usually wears up in a bun.

“He’s always had long hair and it’s currently half way down his back if pulled straight.

“Today he had it cut off in front of his school mates in order to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“He is doing this in memory of his dad, Andy Megan, who died from cancer when Zeb was five.

The hair is starting to come off!

“Andy grew up in Corby and was known as a countryside ranger in Fermyn Woods Country Park, and for his work with young offenders.

“So far he’s raised more than £800 and hopes that total will climb higher.

“We’ve been really touched by the generosity people have shown and it’s been a lovely way to remember my late husband.”

Zeb’s fundraising page can be found here.

Zeb Megan's new haircut

His hair was cut by Mel Crick of Desborough.