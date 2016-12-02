Your guide to Christmas gifts in Market Harborough

It’s the Christmas Fair in Market Harborough tonight (Friday), the town’s big late night shopping event.

And tomorrow is Small Business Saturday across the UK. So we’re celebrating with this exclusive Market Harborough Gift Guide.

All gifts on these pages are available from independent town shops.

The town’s Chamber of Trade and Commerce chairman Alastair Campbell said: “If everyone does some Christmas shopping locally, it makes a huge difference to the economy of the town where you live. And of course you’ll find things you just won’t find anywhere else.”

Town centre streets will be closed and most shops open, including the Indoor Market. The Christmas Fair event is from 6pm to 9pm.

As well as the shopping, outdoor fun includes music on two stages, a funfair, Santa, an Elves’ Workshop, snow on Adam and Eve Street, real reindeer on Manor Walk, street stalls, vintage vehicles and a computer games bus.

Juliette Maher, the Christmas Fair’s chief organiser, said: “It’s been a lovely event to arrange.”

The full guide with pictures features in Thursday’s Harborough Mail, available in most shops.

UNDER £25

1.Gonks from £9 - Home of Angels, Indoor Market.

2.Mini rugby ball - £6.99 - MDH Sports and Leisure, St Mary’s Road.

3.Saint-Emilion Grand Cru 2012, £24.99 - Duncan Murray Wine Shop, Adam and Eve Street.

4.Cinammon and Orange Gel Candle, £13.99 - Lavender Blue, Church Street.

5. Enid Blyton spoof books, eg ‘Five Give Up The Booze’ - £7.99. Quinns, 3 Crown Yard (off High Street).

6. Oven Gloves, £6.99 - Frank Gilbert’s, High Street.

7. Chocolate Merry Christmas Gift Pack, £5.49 - Sugar Shack, High Street.

8. Reindeer Fleece Pyjamas, £25 - Kenny’s, Coventry Road.

£25 - £50

1. Hand-made Mosaic Turkish lamp, £48.50 - The Wee Bazaar, Indoor Market.

2. Christy Bath Set - flannel, hand towel, bath towel, bath sheet - £45.50 - Monks, Northampton Road.

3. Secrid Wallets, with aluminium case (to prevent cards being scanned), £49.95 - Pugh and Son, Adam and Eve Street.

4. Lingadore Negligee (wine), £48 - Little Big Bra Shop, Adam and Eve Street.

5. Navy blue ribbed bobble hat, £35 - Jacks for Women, Church Street.

6. Glass Platter / Chopping Board, £27.99 - In Heaven at Home, High Street.

7. Lancôme La vie est belle Gift Set, £45 - Mistry’s, High Street.

8. English Pewter Trinket Box, £44 - Thornton’s Jewellers, Coventry Road.

£50 - £100

1. Sterling silver necklace and ear rings, £55 - Selvey and Co, Indoor Market.

2. Hampers of local produce from £25-£100 (this one £55) - Emerson and Wests, Northampton Road.

3. 1940s style hat (new), £95 - Amy’s Vintage - (above Martin Hobbs), Church Square.

4. Liebeskind of Berlin leather sparkly purse, £82 - Doyles, Church Street.

5. Van-Dal patent leather shoes ‘Albion’ (in mulberry), £90 - Christians, Abbey Street.

6. Ricatech traditional record player in attaché case, £69.95 - Jeacocks, 7. Coventry Road.

Man’s Seiko Automatic Watch, £89.99 - Time To Time, Manor Walk.

Over £100

1. Madd Gear Pro Team Model Scooter, £150 - George Hall’s Cycle Centre, Northampton Road.

2. Fender Squire ‘Jazzmaster’ Electric Guitar, £336 - MH Music, St Mary’s Road.

3. Antler three-light ceiling fitting, £270 - Thistles, St Mary’s Road.

4. Original miniatures from £235 - Croft Wingates galler, Wingates Walk, off St Mary’s Road.

5. Kitchen Aid, £370 - The Cookshop, Church Street.

6. Cara Sepia Boots, £125 - Limehouse, Church Street.

7. Ted Baker Messenger Bag, £119 - Josiah’s, High Street.

8. Coeur de Lion necklace, £119 - County Crafts, High Street.

9. Anais ‘Keeper’ Locket, on chain with free birthstone charm - £239.90 - Grace and Co, High Street.

