The first stage of the prestigious Women’s Tour elite cycling event looks set to come close to Market Harborough and pass through Desborough this year.

The final route has still to be confirmed, but the 148km Northamptonshire stage passes through the area on Wednesday June 7, provisionally via Great Oxendon and Desborough, to finish in Kettering.

All 15 of the top women’s teams in the world will be competing. Altogether 102 elite cyclists will take part.