Yikes! Zombies! Run for your life

Could you manage a four mile run around Market Harborough on a dark October night?

What about if you were pursued by zombies? Could you give it a go then?

A new running event came to Market Harborough last Sunday, which saw around 200 runners begin a four mile course around Robert Smyth Academy and its surrounding fields and Arboretum - pursued by 50 zombies.

The idea was to complete the course without losing your two “life tags” to the zombie hordes.

Organised by Race Harborough, the Armourgeddon Zombie Run took place from 4pm when runners were sent off on their four- mile ‘mission to save the world’.

It involved running past burnt out cars, smoke filled fields and ‘deserted forests’. The runners’ objective was to get past the zombies with their lives (or tags) intact.

“It was the first time we’ve done something like this, and it was fantastic” said Race Harborough’s Brian Corcoran.

“We’re now looking for atmospheric venues for future runs - perhaps an industrial estate at night, or maybe even Wicksteed Park!”