World film show success in town

An international film festival in Market Harborough at the weekend has been hailed “a great success” by organisers.

The British International Amateur Film Festival, billed as “the greatest amateur film festival in the British Isles”, ran over three days at the Three Swans hotel in town.

It is run by film enthusiasts IAC, whose national chairman Mike Whyman said: “We go to a different venue every year, but Market Harborough has worked out very well for us, so we may be back in the future”.

The event featured more than 230 films from 20 different countries including the UK.

They were shown over the three days on four different cinema screens at the Three Swans.

Films ranged from a Western made by a man from Southampton and filmed in Arizona, to a comic French film about fridge freezers, said Mr Whyman.

“Technology now means some very fine films can be made by talented amateurs” said Mr Whyman.

“For some younger film makers it’s a first step into the industry, for others it’s an end in itself.”

Best film at the festival was judged to be South Korean film I Am, directed by Lee Ji Eun. The trophy was picked up by a representative from the Korean embassy in London.

Best British film was No Hidden Extras from Cardiff duo Rhys Lewis and Ian Smyth.

A Harborough district film also did very well - Archway 0173, by Lutterworth first-time writer/director Pat Smith, was awarded five stars and the KPM Prize.

Pat (53) was inspired to write and direct by her son David Knight (15) an actor in CBBC TV series Hetty Feather.

The film was shot in and around Lutterworth, and will feature in the Cannes Film Festival in May.