Woman who died in Langton crash has been named

Police have named the woman who died in a traffic collision on Sunday, June 4, near Market Harborough.

She is 31-year-old Josephine Woodward, of Ellistown, near Coalville in North West Leicestershire.

Ms Woodward was a passenger in a red Volvo, which was travelling on Langton Road, in the direction of West Langton, approaching the junction with the A6 Harborough Road at around 2.50pm on June 4.

A blue VW Eos was travelling south on the A6 towards Harborough when the two collided at the junction, which is near the McDonald’s roundabout. Both cars left the road.

Ms Woodward was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo, a 39-year-old man, was treated at the Leicester General Hospital for serious injuries and has since been discharged.

The driver of the VW Eos, a 50-year-old woman, was treated at the Coventry and Walsgrave Hospital for serious injuries and has since been discharged.

Ms Woodward had been travelling back from a dog show in Lubenham when the accident happened.

Her Italian Greyhound dog, called Walter, ran off from the collision, but was found after a two-day search.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision, or to anyone who saw either care prior to the collision.

Contact PC 1699 Meadows on 101, quoting incident number 469 of June 4 if you have any information.